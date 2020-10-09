Detroit Man Charged After Calvin Johnson's Car Found At Chop ShopA 31-year-old Detroit man who allegedly ran a chop shop has been charged in the theft of a vehicle that belonged to former Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Calvin Johnson.

32-Year-Old Detroit Man Charged In Hit-And-RunA 32-year-old man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run in Detroit.

Michigan Matters: Election 2020, Macomb County Prosecutor Candidates Sound OffState Sen. Peter Lucido and former Macomb County Circuit Court Judge Mary Chrzanowski -- who are hoping to become the next Macomb County Prosecutor in the Nov. 3 election – appear on “Michigan Matters” to talk about the issues, the region and the race.

Sam's Club Hiring At Least 2,000 Permanent Full-Time PositionsSam's club is going on a hiring spree.

Ruby Tuesday Files For Bankruptcy, Most Workers Furloughed Due To PandemicRuby Tuesday currently has 7,300 employees, with most of them being furloughed.

Wolfgang Puck Closed, MGM Detroit Announces D.Prime Steakhouse As ReplacementWolfgang Puck's steak restaurant is now closed after eight years in Detroit. The casino says D. Prime Steakhouse will be the high-end replacement.