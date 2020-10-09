Detroit Police Investigating Fatal Hit-And-Run, Non-Fatal ShootingPolice are investigating a fatal hit-and-run and a non-fatal shooting that took place in Detroit.

Mayor Duggan: Detroit Will Follow Whitmer's Orders Despite Supreme Court RulingThe city of Detroit will continue to adhere to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s emergency orders aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus, even after the state Supreme Court ruled she has no authority to impose restrictions.

Michigan Reports 1,095 New Covid-19 Cases, 7 Deaths FridayThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,095 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional seven deaths Friday.

Henry Ford Health System Raises Minimum Raise Rate to $15 Per HourHenry Ford Health System unveiled plans Friday to increase compensation for its lowest-paid workers to $15 per hour.

Southfield Faces $50M Lawsuit After Woman Found Alive In Funeral HomeThe city of Southfield is facing a $50 million lawsuit in the wrongful death declaration of a woman.

Man Pleas For Kidney On Facebook, Receives One From Complete StrangerFacebook and other social media platforms is mainly used for catching up with family and friends or the latest fashion treads, but Mark Quaglia from Macomb says without it, he wouldn’t be alive.