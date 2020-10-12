(CBS DETROIT) – A Detroit police officer was injured and a man was tased after an attempted traffic stop.
It happened Monday morning on Detroit’s east side on St. Clair Street near mack Avenue, WWJ reports.
It’s still unclear why police pulled the man over or why he fled.
According to police, officers turned on police lights to signal the man to stop. Instead he drove to a home as officers followed.
Witnesses say the man struggled with officers, who later deployed a taser.
The injured officer and the suspect were both taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
He name has not been released but charges are pending.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.