Detroit Police: Man Tased, Officer Injured After Attempted Traffic StopA Detroit police officer was injured and a man was tased after an attempted traffic stop.

Henry Ford Health System: More Than 30,000 Patients Tested Negative For Covid-19 In Last 30 Days, 979 Tested Positive Henry Ford Health System provides an advisory chronicling the latest developments in their response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's an updated list the of positive and negative cases.

MSP And DPD Investigating Shootings Around Detroit & On I-94 Over WeekendThere were two shootings on Metro Detroit freeways on Sunday

Detroit To Upgrade Municipal Parking System, Add KiosksUpgrades are planned for Detroit’s municipal parking system. Here's everything you need to know.

Officials Investigating Walled Lake Schools Cyber AttackIt could take more than a week until the system is fully restored, according to officials.

Michigan Matters: Election 2020, Macomb County Prosecutor Candidates Sound OffState Sen. Peter Lucido and former Macomb County Circuit Court Judge Mary Chrzanowski -- who are hoping to become the next Macomb County Prosecutor in the Nov. 3 election – appear on “Michigan Matters” to talk about the issues, the region and the race.