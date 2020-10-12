Jessica Teaches Drew Her First TikTok Dance

Menu
Sports
Latest Sports
Lions
Tigers
Pistons
Red Wings
Michigan
Michigan State
Best Of
Best Of
Travel
Video
First Forecast Weather October 12, 2020 (Tonight)
Rain this evening clears up overnight.
2 hours ago
More
Travel
Only CBS
News
Latest Headlines
Michigan Supreme Court Won't Delay Effect Of Pandemic Ruling
The Michigan Supreme Court on Monday rejected Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's request to delay by 28 days the effect of its decision striking down a law she had used to keep intact sweeping orders designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
VIDEO: Detroit Police Seek Suspect In Fatal Hit-And-Run
The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run.
Proceedings For Danielle Stislicki's Alleged-Murderer Pushed to 2021 Due To COVID-19 Concerns
Michigan Reports 1,809 New Covid-19 Cases, 7 Deaths Monday
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,809 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional seven deaths Monday.
Gov. Whitmer Signs 'Clean Slate' Bills Expanding Michigan's Expungement Laws
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed bipartisan House Bills Monday reforming Michigan’s criminal expungement laws making it easier for people who have committed certain felonies and misdemeanors to have their record expunged.
Detroit Police: Man Tased, Officer Injured After Attempted Traffic Stop
A Detroit police officer was injured and a man was tased after an attempted traffic stop.
Weather
More Weather
Local Radars
Weather Stories
Weather Videos
First Forecast Weather October 12, 2020 (Tonight)
Rain this evening clears up overnight.
2 hours ago
First Forecast Weather October 13, 2020 (Today)
Plenty of sunshine today!
14 hours ago
Weather Stories
Michigan State Police Urges Michiganders to Prepare For Heat Wave
With temperatures forecasted to hover in the 90s over the July Fourth Holiday, the Michigan State Police along the Department of Homeland Security is asking that you take precautions to stay safe and avoid heat exhaustion.
Your Weather Today In Detroit for June 16, 2020
Detroit should be fairly dry this coming week, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone. The best chance of rain is predicted on Monday at 50 percent, with the potential for light rainfall of 0.43 inches.
Sports
All Sports
Lions
Tigers
Red Wings
Pistons
U-M
MSU
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
PGA
Latest Sports
Injuries To Leonard, Castonzo Keep Colts Out Of Sync In 32-23 Loss At Cleveland
"We really felt like we were going to play well in the second half and turn the thing around, and then we spotted them some points. Those are things we have to overcome."
76 People Arrested As Los Angeles Lakers' Celebration Turns Chaotic
The celebration by about 1,000 people was initially largely peaceful but "unruly individuals" mixed into the crowd and threw glass, bottles, rocks and other projectiles at officers.
Cowboys Face Playoff Chase Without Star QB Prescott In Weak NFC East
The emotional setback added to the challenge of trying to make the playoffs in coach Mike McCarthy's first season.
Joe Morgan, Driving Force Of Cincinnati's Big Red Machine, Dies At 77
A 5-foot-7 dynamo known for flapping his left elbow at the plate, Little Joe could hit a home run, steal a base and disrupt any game with his daring.
Best Of
Latest Headlines
test
test
The Best & Worst Places To Drive in America
Metro Detroit doesn't fair well when it comes to driving.
Niche Rates UofM As Top Public University In The U.S.
The website Niche.com has named the University of Michigan the top public university in the U.S.
The Henry Ford Returns Expands Regular Hours Monday with Marvel Exhibition
Thanks to the new Marvel exhibition, The Henry Museum of American Innovation is expanding its hours to seven days a week.
The Henry Ford Set To Reopen With Marvel Universe Exhibit
The Henry Ford is reopening finally and kicking things off with an exhibition called Marvel Universe of Super Heroes.
Detroit's 3 Top Spots For Cheap Burgers
Looking to sample the best burgers around town? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable burger outlets in Detroit.
Video
All Videos
Michigan Matters
Eye on Detroit
News
Weather
Autos & More
Station Info
CBS 62
Advertise
Contests
Travel
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
Ford Extends Work From Home For Office Workers Until Next June
Ford Motor Company plans to keep tis office workers home until at least next June.
Honda Gets Creative To Deliver Virtual Manufacturing Day Activities To Students
Honda manufacturing plants in Ohio, Indiana, Alabama and South Carolina are celebrating National Manufacturing Day today by hosting its first-ever virtual manufacturing experience for students and teachers.
More
CBS Entertainment
WWJ-TV
On Air
On Air
Schedule:
6:30 PM
CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
7:00 PM
Family Feud
7:30 PM
Family Feud
8:00 PM
Big Brother
9:00 PM
One Day at a Time
View All Programs
Jessica Teaches Drew Her First TikTok Dance
October 12, 2020 at 1:30 pm
Filed Under:
Drew Barrymore
,
Frank Collins
,
Jessica Alba
,
parenting
,
The Drew Barrymore Show
,
tiktok dance
Jessica Teaches Drew Her First TikTok Dance
Watch
THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW
, weekdays at 4 p.m. on CBS 62.
Related
Comments
Leave a Reply
Cancel reply