Jessica Teaches Drew Her First TikTok Dance

Injuries To Leonard, Castonzo Keep Colts Out Of Sync In 32-23 Loss At Cleveland"We really felt like we were going to play well in the second half and turn the thing around, and then we spotted them some points. Those are things we have to overcome."

76 People Arrested As Los Angeles Lakers' Celebration Turns ChaoticThe celebration by about 1,000 people was initially largely peaceful but "unruly individuals" mixed into the crowd and threw glass, bottles, rocks and other projectiles at officers.

Cowboys Face Playoff Chase Without Star QB Prescott In Weak NFC EastThe emotional setback added to the challenge of trying to make the playoffs in coach Mike McCarthy's first season.

Joe Morgan, Driving Force Of Cincinnati's Big Red Machine, Dies At 77A 5-foot-7 dynamo known for flapping his left elbow at the plate, Little Joe could hit a home run, steal a base and disrupt any game with his daring.