“L.A.’S Finest” Star Jessica Alba On Parenting During Pandemic

Menu
Sports
Latest Sports
Lions
Tigers
Pistons
Red Wings
Michigan
Michigan State
Best Of
Best Of
Travel
Video
“Saturday Night Live” Star Chloe Fineman Joins Drew To Discuss Her Spot-On Impression Featured Last Week
“Saturday Night Live” Star Chloe Fineman Joins Drew To Discuss Her Spot-On Impression Featured Last Week.
9 minutes ago
More
Travel
Only CBS
News
Latest Headlines
Detroit Police: Man Tased, Officer Injured After Attempted Traffic Stop
A Detroit police officer was injured and a man was tased after an attempted traffic stop.
Henry Ford Health System: More Than 30,000 Patients Tested Negative For Covid-19 In Last 30 Days, 979 Tested Positive
Henry Ford Health System provides an advisory chronicling the latest developments in their response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's an updated list the of positive and negative cases.
MSP And DPD Investigating Shootings Around Detroit & On I-94 Over Weekend
There were two shootings on Metro Detroit freeways on Sunday
Detroit To Upgrade Municipal Parking System, Add Kiosks
Upgrades are planned for Detroit’s municipal parking system. Here's everything you need to know.
Officials Investigating Walled Lake Schools Cyber Attack
It could take more than a week until the system is fully restored, according to officials.
Michigan Matters: Election 2020, Macomb County Prosecutor Candidates Sound Off
State Sen. Peter Lucido and former Macomb County Circuit Court Judge Mary Chrzanowski -- who are hoping to become the next Macomb County Prosecutor in the Nov. 3 election – appear on “Michigan Matters” to talk about the issues, the region and the race.
Weather
More Weather
Local Radars
Weather Stories
Weather Videos
First Forecast Today- Monday October 12, 2020
First Forecast
8 hours ago
First Forecast Today- Monday October 5, 2020
First Forecast
8 days ago
Weather Stories
Michigan State Police Urges Michiganders to Prepare For Heat Wave
With temperatures forecasted to hover in the 90s over the July Fourth Holiday, the Michigan State Police along the Department of Homeland Security is asking that you take precautions to stay safe and avoid heat exhaustion.
Your Weather Today In Detroit for June 16, 2020
Detroit should be fairly dry this coming week, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone. The best chance of rain is predicted on Monday at 50 percent, with the potential for light rainfall of 0.43 inches.
Sports
All Sports
Lions
Tigers
Red Wings
Pistons
U-M
MSU
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
PGA
Latest Sports
Joe Morgan, Driving Force Of Cincinnati's Big Red Machine, Dies At 77
A 5-foot-7 dynamo known for flapping his left elbow at the plate, Little Joe could hit a home run, steal a base and disrupt any game with his daring.
NFL Week 5 NFC East Picks: SportsLine's Kenny White 'Shocked' By Cowboys Slow Start, Still Believes They're Best Team In Division
Despite the Cowboys' slow start, SportsLine analyst Kenny White believes Dallas is the best team in the NFC East with the best chance of winning the division.
Giants-Cowboys Preview: Can The Giants' Defense Slow The Cowboys' Passing Game?
The surprisingly solid Giants defense will look to slow a Cowboys passing game that leads the NFL in yards and completions.
DiBenedetto Keeps Ride For Now
Team Penske found a one-year solution for Matt DiBenedetto while building a long-term plan to move Austin Cindric to the Cup Series.
Best Of
Latest Headlines
test
test
The Best & Worst Places To Drive in America
Metro Detroit doesn't fair well when it comes to driving.
Niche Rates UofM As Top Public University In The U.S.
The website Niche.com has named the University of Michigan the top public university in the U.S.
The Henry Ford Returns Expands Regular Hours Monday with Marvel Exhibition
Thanks to the new Marvel exhibition, The Henry Museum of American Innovation is expanding its hours to seven days a week.
The Henry Ford Set To Reopen With Marvel Universe Exhibit
The Henry Ford is reopening finally and kicking things off with an exhibition called Marvel Universe of Super Heroes.
Detroit's 3 Top Spots For Cheap Burgers
Looking to sample the best burgers around town? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable burger outlets in Detroit.
Video
All Videos
Michigan Matters
Eye on Detroit
News
Weather
Autos & More
Station Info
CBS 62
Advertise
Contests
Travel
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
Ford Extends Work From Home For Office Workers Until Next June
Ford Motor Company plans to keep tis office workers home until at least next June.
Honda Gets Creative To Deliver Virtual Manufacturing Day Activities To Students
Honda manufacturing plants in Ohio, Indiana, Alabama and South Carolina are celebrating National Manufacturing Day today by hosting its first-ever virtual manufacturing experience for students and teachers.
More
CBS Entertainment
WWJ-TV
On Air
On Air
Schedule:
12:30 PM
The Young and the Restless
1:30 PM
The Bold and the Beautiful
2:00 PM
The Talk
3:00 PM
The Dr. Oz Show
4:00 PM
The Drew Barrymore Show
View All Programs
“L.A.’S Finest” Star Jessica Alba On Parenting During Pandemic
October 12, 2020 at 1:00 pm
Filed Under:
Drew Barrymore
,
Frank Collins
,
Jessica Alba
,
parenting
,
The Drew Barrymore Show
“L.A.’S Finest” Star Jessica Alba On Parenting During Pandemic
Watch
THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW
, weekdays at 4 p.m. on CBS 62.
Related
Comments
Leave a Reply
Cancel reply