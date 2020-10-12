MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,809 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional seven deaths Monday.
Monday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, October 10th. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~904 per day.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 136,465 and 6,898 deaths as of Oct. 12.
In the state as of Oct. 12, there has been a total of 104,271 recovered cases of Covid-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily at with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
oh what a shock. it’s coming to those “it’l never come here” places. Be smart people.
it might help to ad where the new cases are coming from?
Isn’t this good news? The number of cases are increasing and the death curve is flattening? Isn’t that a sign of herd immunity?