CBS Detroit – There were two shootings on Metro Detroit freeways on Sunday. According to the Detroit Free Press, the first shooting occurred on I-94 after I-75 said MSP Lt. Mike Shaw. While no one was injured, the victim said he saw a gold or tan van, in which a person in the back passenger seat laid down before firing several shots at his car. The victim then drove to a Detroit Police Station to report the incident miles away. The motive as to why the victim was shot at is unknown at this time.

In another incident, a person called 911 to report a person in a black Maserati shot at their vehicle on the Southfield Freeway between McNichols and 8 Mile.

According to Lt. Shaw, there is an increase in freeway shootings saying to the Detroit Free Press, “We’ve definitely seen more (freeway shootings) this year than we have in the past,”. Shaw says the trend started in June.

In another separate incident by the Detroit Free Press, a 62-year-old man was found dead near the Lodge Freeway in Detroit on Saturday. The man had gunshot wounds and was responsive when first responders arrived at Wisconsin St and the M-10 service drive around 4:30 pm. As of now, there are no suspects in this homicide.

Detroit Police are investigating and are asking people to call 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

