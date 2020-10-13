Sunshine Mills Recalls Dog Food Due To Possible Mold ContaminationThe recall includes brands like Champ, Field Trial, Good Dog, and Hunters Special.

Vice President Pence To Campaign In Grand Rapids WednesdayVice President Mike Pence will campaign in Grand Rapids on Wednesday for President Donald Trump.

Detroit Mayor Says ‘Yes’ To Proposal N, Community Advocates Say ‘No’Proposal N is about Detroit neighborhoods and cleaning up the eyesore driving property values down in the city. But some community advocates are calling on Detroiters to vote no on the $250 million bond proposal while telling city officials to go back to the drawing board on a new demolition plan.

3 Men Appear In Court Over Plot To Kidnap Gov. WhitmerThree of the six men facing federal charges for a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, made their first court appearance Tuesday.

Judge Orders Flint To Check Water Lines In Newer Neighborhoods - 'A Deal Is A Deal'Flint officials believe it's unlikely that the neighborhoods have lead or steel lines because the homes were built in the 1990s or later.

West Bloomfield Man Charged In Execution-Style Killing Of 6-Year-Old Boy, 2 OthersA 37-year-old West Bloomfield has been charged with killing a 6-year-old boy and two others, that stemmed over drugs and money according to police.