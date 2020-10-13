  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown
Filed Under:Bria Brown, court, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, kidnap, Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) – Three of the six men facing federal charges for a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, made their first court appearance Tuesday.

Officials say Brandon Caserta, Kaleb Franks, and Daniel Harris are among 13 charged for plans to overthrow Michigan’s government, kidnap Whitmer and target police.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam was also revealed in court today as a possible target for the militia group.

Two more suspects are due in court on Friday.

