(CBS DETROIT) – Oakland County Deputies and Waterford Regional Fire Department saved a 10-month-old baby who possibly choked on drug paraphernalia.

When first responders arrived Sept. 28 to the 100 block of Parkdale Ave. in Pontiac, the baby was not conscious and not breathing.

A decision was made to immediately take the 10-month-old to a local hospital.

Two firefighters took the baby to the backseat of a patrol car and performed CPR while a Deputy drove to a hospital. As part of a team effort, other Deputies assisted with traffic to clear a path for the patrol car to get to the hospital as safely and as swiftly as possible.

The 10-month-old was able to be resuscitated due to the life-saving actions performed.

Detectives interviewed doctors who said the baby choked on something and went into cardiac arrest.

Interviews with the parents of the child, indicated it was possible the baby found drug paraphernalia in a trash can and ingested it. “Watching the dashcam footage of our Deputies and Firefighters working hand-in-hand together to save the life of an innocent 10-month-old child demonstrates the heart and soul of our first responders,” said Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard. “I am incredibly proud of these heroes for relying on their instincts and training during this very stressful moment and I commend them for their quick-thinking and partnership.” This is an ongoing investigation and Children’s Protective Services has been notified of the incident. © 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.