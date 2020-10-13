Gloria Reveals She Went On Her Son’s First Date & The Ladies Discuss Spying On Your Partner

Menu
'Mysterious Islands' Host Kellee Edwards, The First Black Woman To Host A Show For The Travel Channel
#ShareTheMicwithLuvvie Spotlights “Mysterious Islands” Host Kellee Edwards, The First Black Woman To Host A Show For The Travel Channel
4 hours ago
West Bloomfield Man Charged In Execution-Style Killing Of 6-Year-Old Boy, 2 Others
A 37-year-old West Bloomfield has been charged with killing a 6-year-old boy and two others, that stemmed over drugs and money according to police.
MSHDA Streamlines Process For Landlords With Tenants Facing Eviction
The Michigan State Housing Development Authority is giving aid to landlords who have three or more tenants in the pre-trial phases of eviction through the state's Eviction Diversion Program (EDP).
Southfield Public Library Closed For Cleaning After Employee Tests Positive For Covid-19
Southfield Public Library is closed after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.
Michigan Reports 1,237 New Covid-19 Cases, 30 Deaths Tuesday
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,237 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 30 deaths Tuesday.
Michigan Supreme Court Confirms Whitmer's Orders Are Out
The Michigan Supreme Court decided Monday its rulings striking down the 1945 Emergency Powers of the Governor are immediate.
Police: 1 Man Killed, Another Critical After Detroit Double Shooting
Detroit police are investigating a double shooting that killed one man and left one man in critical condition.
First Forecast Weather October 12, 2020 (Tonight)
Rain this evening clears up overnight.
1 day ago
First Forecast Weather October 13, 2020 (Today)
Plenty of sunshine today!
2 days ago
Michigan State Police Urges Michiganders to Prepare For Heat Wave
With temperatures forecasted to hover in the 90s over the July Fourth Holiday, the Michigan State Police along the Department of Homeland Security is asking that you take precautions to stay safe and avoid heat exhaustion.
Your Weather Today In Detroit for June 16, 2020
Detroit should be fairly dry this coming week, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone. The best chance of rain is predicted on Monday at 50 percent, with the potential for light rainfall of 0.43 inches.
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 6: Travis Fulgham Emerging As Carson Wentz Favorite Target
The Eagles offense has been beset by injuries, giving Fulgham the opportunity to establish a rapport with Wentz.
Injuries To Leonard, Castonzo Keep Colts Out Of Sync In 32-23 Loss At Cleveland
"We really felt like we were going to play well in the second half and turn the thing around, and then we spotted them some points. Those are things we have to overcome."
76 People Arrested As Los Angeles Lakers' Celebration Turns Chaotic
The celebration by about 1,000 people was initially largely peaceful but "unruly individuals" mixed into the crowd and threw glass, bottles, rocks and other projectiles at officers.
Cowboys Face Playoff Chase Without Star QB Prescott In Weak NFC East
The emotional setback added to the challenge of trying to make the playoffs in coach Mike McCarthy's first season.
The Best & Worst Places To Drive in America
Metro Detroit doesn't fair well when it comes to driving.
Niche Rates UofM As Top Public University In The U.S.
The website Niche.com has named the University of Michigan the top public university in the U.S.
The Henry Ford Returns Expands Regular Hours Monday with Marvel Exhibition
Thanks to the new Marvel exhibition, The Henry Museum of American Innovation is expanding its hours to seven days a week.
The Henry Ford Set To Reopen With Marvel Universe Exhibit
The Henry Ford is reopening finally and kicking things off with an exhibition called Marvel Universe of Super Heroes.
Detroit's 3 Top Spots For Cheap Burgers
Looking to sample the best burgers around town? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable burger outlets in Detroit.
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
Ford Extends Work From Home For Office Workers Until Next June
Ford Motor Company plans to keep tis office workers home until at least next June.
Honda Gets Creative To Deliver Virtual Manufacturing Day Activities To Students
Honda manufacturing plants in Ohio, Indiana, Alabama and South Carolina are celebrating National Manufacturing Day today by hosting its first-ever virtual manufacturing experience for students and teachers.
4:00 PM
The Drew Barrymore Show
5:00 PM
Dr. Phil
6:00 PM
Family Feud
6:30 PM
CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
7:00 PM
NFL Football
Gloria Reveals She Went On Her Son’s First Date & The Ladies Discuss Spying On Your Partner
October 13, 2020 at 12:30 pm
