(CBS DETROIT) – A man has been charged in the shooting of a 19-year-old woman.
47-year-old Omar Alexander-Roman Coney has been charged with assault with intent to murder, a felony charge; felony firearm, third or subsequent offense; discharging a firearm at a building, a felony charge and felon in possession of a firearm.
It happened April 30 at approximately 2:15 a.m. where Ferndale Dispatch received several 911 calls reporting numerous shots had been fired in the 300 block of West Bennett.
When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old Ferndale woman who had been shot several times.
Police say the suspect approached a residential home on foot and fired several shots into the home, striking the 19-year-old woman multiple times as she lay in her bed.
The suspect fled the area prior to police arrival and the woman was transported to a local hospital for her injuries.
Several months of investigation led police to physical evidence linking this case to another shooting that occurred in West Bloomfield on June 17 where an arrest was made.
Coney was given a $500,000 cash or surety bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 19 at 1 p.m.
