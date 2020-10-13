(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation announced ramp and lance closures this week in Oakland County and the city of Detroit.
In Oakland County, beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13 and ending by 3 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 15, the right lane of southbound I-75 will be closed from Wattles to Livernois roads for ongoing construction.
In Detroit, the left two lanes of westbound I-94 will be closed from M-53 (Van Dyke Ave) to Saginaw Street from 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13 until 1 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14 for ongoing overpass construction at Mt. Elliott Street. In Detroit, as a reminder, the westbound I-94 ramp to northbound Lodge Freeway will close at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13 until early November for ongoing bridge work at Second Ave. structure over I-94.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.