(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit police are investigating a double shooting that killed one man and left one man in critical condition.
It happened Tuesday at 12:45 a.m., in the 6300 block of Northfield where police say the two men, a 43-year-old and a 37-year-old, in the vehicle attempted to drive to a local hospital.
Police say the man flagged down Wayne State Officers in the area of Warren Anthony Wayne Drive, who transported the two to a local hospital.
The 43-year-old man was listed in critical condition and the 37-year-old man succumbed to his injuries.
Police say circumstances pertaining to this incident are unknown at this time and this is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
