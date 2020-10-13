Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – Southfield Public Library is closed after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.
The library announced Monday it will remain closed indefinitely for deep cleaning.
Staff members will also remain under quarantine for an extended period of time.
Patrons are asked to keep check-out items until the building reopens. Fines will also be waived.
