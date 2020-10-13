  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMNFL Football
    View All Programs
By Bria Brown
Filed Under:Bria Brown, coronavirus, Michigan, Southfield, Southfield Public Library

(CBS DETROIT) – Southfield Public Library is closed after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

The library announced Monday it will remain closed indefinitely for deep cleaning.

Staff members will also remain under quarantine for an extended period of time.

Patrons are asked to keep check-out items until the building reopens. Fines will also be waived.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply