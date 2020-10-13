Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw Scratched From Game 2 Start In NL Championship SeriesThe three-time NL Cy Young Award winner felt back spasms after a bullpen session Saturday, three days after he went six innings to win Game 2 of the NL Division Series against San Diego.

Astros Pitcher Zack Greinke Says He Enjoys Playing Without Fans In Ballparks"I don't really notice fans when the game's going on, but warming up and practice before games, I mean for me it's nice not having fans in the stands"

Ohio State Settles More Sexual Abuse Cases Bringing Totals To Over $46MNearly 400 men have sued the university over its failure to stop Richard Strauss during his two-decade tenure, despite students raising concerns as far back as the late 1970s.

Cowboys Sign QB Garrett Gilbert From Browns After Dak Prescott InjuryGilbert played at Texas and SMU before he was drafted by the Rams, who were then in St. Louis, in the sixth round in 2014. Dallas is the seventh organization for Gilbert.