West Bloomfield Man Charged In Execution-Style Killing Of 6-Year-Old Boy, 2 OthersA 37-year-old West Bloomfield has been charged with killing a 6-year-old boy and two others, that stemmed over drugs and money according to police.

MSHDA Streamlines Process For Landlords With Tenants Facing EvictionThe Michigan State Housing Development Authority is giving aid to landlords who have three or more tenants in the pre-trial phases of eviction through the state's Eviction Diversion Program (EDP).

Southfield Public Library Closed For Cleaning After Employee Tests Positive For Covid-19Southfield Public Library is closed after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

Michigan Reports 1,237 New Covid-19 Cases, 30 Deaths TuesdayThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,237 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 30 deaths Tuesday.

Michigan Supreme Court Confirms Whitmer's Orders Are OutThe Michigan Supreme Court decided Monday its rulings striking down the 1945 Emergency Powers of the Governor are immediate.

Police: 1 Man Killed, Another Critical After Detroit Double ShootingDetroit police are investigating a double shooting that killed one man and left one man in critical condition.