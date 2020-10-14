13-Year-Old Boy Hospitalized After Hit-And-Run On Detroit's West SideA 13-year-old boy is hospitalized after being hit by a car on Detroit's west side.

Michigan Chief Medical Executive: Looks Like A Second Virus WaveMichigan's chief health officer warned Tuesday that the state could be beginning a second wave of the coronavirus as cases rise along with the number of people in hospitals.

Effort To Bar LGBTQ Discrimination Moves Ahead In MichiganA ballot drive has turned in more than 483,000 signatures for an initiative to prohibit discrimination against LGBTQ people in Michigan by amending the state's civil rights law.

American Cancer Society And Chevrolet Celebrate 10-Year Partnership In Fight Against Breast CancerSince 2011, Chevrolet has been a partner in the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer movement, raising over $13.8 million to fund the future of groundbreaking breast cancer research.

Sheriff Spoke In Defense Of Accused Domestic TerroristsBarry County Sheriff Dar Leaf said he knew nothing of the alleged crimes being planned. But his apparent friendly relationship with members of the armed group suggests there can be blind spots for local law enforcement.

President Trump To Visit Michigan SaturdayPresident Donald Trump is set to visit Muskegon, Michigan on Saturday and deliver remarks in support of law enforcement.