Dr. Oz Asks Dr. Ian Lipkin If Reinfection Is A One-In-A-Million Occurrence Based On The Small Number Of Cases Reported
People who have been infected with COVID-19 and recovered are operating under the assumption they can’t get it again, but breaking news about the first confirmed reinfection in the U.S. is stopping experts in their tracks.
3 hours ago
13-Year-Old Boy Hospitalized After Hit-And-Run On Detroit's West Side
A 13-year-old boy is hospitalized after being hit by a car on Detroit's west side.
Michigan Chief Medical Executive: Looks Like A Second Virus Wave
Michigan's chief health officer warned Tuesday that the state could be beginning a second wave of the coronavirus as cases rise along with the number of people in hospitals.
Effort To Bar LGBTQ Discrimination Moves Ahead In Michigan
A ballot drive has turned in more than 483,000 signatures for an initiative to prohibit discrimination against LGBTQ people in Michigan by amending the state's civil rights law.
American Cancer Society And Chevrolet Celebrate 10-Year Partnership In Fight Against Breast Cancer
Since 2011, Chevrolet has been a partner in the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer movement, raising over $13.8 million to fund the future of groundbreaking breast cancer research.
Sheriff Spoke In Defense Of Accused Domestic Terrorists
Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf said he knew nothing of the alleged crimes being planned. But his apparent friendly relationship with members of the armed group suggests there can be blind spots for local law enforcement.
President Trump To Visit Michigan Saturday
President Donald Trump is set to visit Muskegon, Michigan on Saturday and deliver remarks in support of law enforcement.
First Forecast Weather October 14, 2020 (Today)
Above average temperatures again today.
10 hours ago
First Forecast Weather October 13, 2020 (Tonight)
Skies clear overnight.
21 hours ago
Michigan State Police Urges Michiganders to Prepare For Heat Wave
With temperatures forecasted to hover in the 90s over the July Fourth Holiday, the Michigan State Police along the Department of Homeland Security is asking that you take precautions to stay safe and avoid heat exhaustion.
Your Weather Today In Detroit for June 16, 2020
Detroit should be fairly dry this coming week, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone. The best chance of rain is predicted on Monday at 50 percent, with the potential for light rainfall of 0.43 inches.
Latest Sports
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw Scratched From Game 2 Start In NL Championship Series
The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner felt back spasms after a bullpen session Saturday, three days after he went six innings to win Game 2 of the NL Division Series against San Diego.
Astros Pitcher Zack Greinke Says He Enjoys Playing Without Fans In Ballparks
"I don't really notice fans when the game's going on, but warming up and practice before games, I mean for me it's nice not having fans in the stands"
Ohio State Settles More Sexual Abuse Cases Bringing Totals To Over $46M
Nearly 400 men have sued the university over its failure to stop Richard Strauss during his two-decade tenure, despite students raising concerns as far back as the late 1970s.
Cowboys Sign QB Garrett Gilbert From Browns After Dak Prescott Injury
Gilbert played at Texas and SMU before he was drafted by the Rams, who were then in St. Louis, in the sixth round in 2014. Dallas is the seventh organization for Gilbert.
test
test
The Best & Worst Places To Drive in America
Metro Detroit doesn't fair well when it comes to driving.
Niche Rates UofM As Top Public University In The U.S.
The website Niche.com has named the University of Michigan the top public university in the U.S.
The Henry Ford Returns Expands Regular Hours Monday with Marvel Exhibition
Thanks to the new Marvel exhibition, The Henry Museum of American Innovation is expanding its hours to seven days a week.
The Henry Ford Set To Reopen With Marvel Universe Exhibit
The Henry Ford is reopening finally and kicking things off with an exhibition called Marvel Universe of Super Heroes.
Detroit's 3 Top Spots For Cheap Burgers
Looking to sample the best burgers around town? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable burger outlets in Detroit.
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
Used Vehicle Prices Are Up As Supply Drops, But Relief Is Coming
It cost a whole lot more to buy a used SUV, car, truck or van last month than it did before the coronavirus hit.
Ford Extends Work From Home For Office Workers Until Next June
Ford Motor Company plans to keep tis office workers home until at least next June.
Breaking Daily COVID-19 Minute: Eli Lilly pauses clinical trials for antibody cocktail.
October 14, 2020 at 9:00 am
Filed Under:
Daily COVID-19 Minute
,
Dr Oz
,
Eli Lilly
,
Frank Collins
,
pandemic
,
Therapeutics
,
vaccines
Daily COVID-19 Minute:
Eli Lilly pauses clinical trials for antibody cocktail.
Watch
THE DR. OZ SHOW
, weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 62.
