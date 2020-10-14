  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMThe Dr. Oz Show
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
By Bria Brown
Filed Under:Bria Brown, Farmington Hills, fatal crash, Police

(CBS DETROIT) – A 24-year-old Hamtramck man has died after being struck by a vehicle while walking in the roadway, Farmington Hills police say.

It happened Monday, Oct. 12 at 12:30 a.m. in the roadway on M-5 near Halsted Road.

The 24-year-old man was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Police say the man was walking westbound in the eastbound lanes of M-5 with another man, a 25-year-old resident of Detroit.

The 24-year-old Hamtramck man was struck by the vehicle traveling eastbound on M-5. The driver of the vehicle, a 21-year-old man of Dearborn, and his three passengers, were uninjured in the accident.

Investigators have identified that alcohol and visibility were contributing factors.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply