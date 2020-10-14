(CBS DETROIT) – A 24-year-old Hamtramck man has died after being struck by a vehicle while walking in the roadway, Farmington Hills police say.
It happened Monday, Oct. 12 at 12:30 a.m. in the roadway on M-5 near Halsted Road.
The 24-year-old man was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.
Police say the man was walking westbound in the eastbound lanes of M-5 with another man, a 25-year-old resident of Detroit.
The 24-year-old Hamtramck man was struck by the vehicle traveling eastbound on M-5. The driver of the vehicle, a 21-year-old man of Dearborn, and his three passengers, were uninjured in the accident.
Investigators have identified that alcohol and visibility were contributing factors.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.