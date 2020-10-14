  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    04:00 AMNo More Dentures
    View All Programs
By Bria Brown
Filed Under:Bria Brown, Flint water crisis, lawsuit, Michigan, Pipes

(CBS DETROIT) – The city of Flint is being ordered to follow through with checking the pipes of all neighborhood homes.

The deal was a part of the lawsuit filed by residents to replace steel pipes and check for lead.

Flint officials say this isn’t necessary for homes built in 1990 or later but a judge over ruled.

More than 20,000 properties are eligible to be checked.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply