(CBS DETROIT) – The city of Flint is being ordered to follow through with checking the pipes of all neighborhood homes.
The deal was a part of the lawsuit filed by residents to replace steel pipes and check for lead.
Flint officials say this isn’t necessary for homes built in 1990 or later but a judge over ruled.
More than 20,000 properties are eligible to be checked.
