(CBS DETROIT) – A man is in temporary serious condition after a Detroit shooting.
It happened Oct. 13 at 9 p.m., where police say the 22-year-old man was outside of the location when two unknown men approached him and began firing several shots, striking him.
The 22-year-old man’s girlfriend arrived on location, and the suspects fired multiple shots at her, but she was not injured.
He was transported to a local hospital where he was listed in temporary serious condition.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s 6th Precinct Detective Unit at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
