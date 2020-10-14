(CBS DETROIT) – Mayor Mike Duggan and Detroit’s Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair outlined safe plans for Halloween this year.
“We’re starting to see what looks like the early phases of a second wave of the virus across this country and certainly across the Midwest,” said Duggan during Wednesday’s press conference.
Fair stated the holiday is considered a high risk for Covid-19 and her department has created guidelines that rank activities by their risk level. The guidelines also has rules for families and businesses passing out candy.
Here are 6 rules to follow if you do choose to trick or treat:
- If you are in any way feeling sick, stay home.
- While walking around the neighborhood, walk only with your family.
- Keep 6 feet from others as you approach porches. Wait 6 feet away off the porch for those ahead of you to leave.
- Wear your mask that covers both nose and mouth. Do not wear a cloth mask under your Halloween costume mask as it could cause difficulty breathing.
- Do not reach into a bag of candy because it will potentially spread your germs to others. Let the homeowner place the candy in your bag.
- When you get home, wash your hands. Set the candy aside for 24 hours before eating (make in advance pre-made cookies or other treats for your children)
Here are 6 rules for adults who pass out candy on Halloween:
- If you are feeling sick, turn your porch light off and don’t participate.
- Wear a mask that covers both nose and mouth
- Use gloves when handling candy.
- Place a distribution table between yourself and where children will walk up to your door.
- Put small bags of candy or treats spaced out on a disinfected table so children only touch the candy they take for themselves.
- Set up markers 6 feet apart leading to your door to remind trick-or-treaters to remain socially distant by using cones or making tape or other on your driveway or sidewalk.
The CDC has also recommended similar plans.
The department of neighborhoods will also offer drive-up candy stations this year.
