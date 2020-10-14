(CBS DETROIT) – Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest regarding murder of Lisa Gause.
Gause was found dead on Oct. 14, 1997 at 3:30 a.m. under a viaduct located at 12th Street just north of I-94.
Lisa’s mother’s last contact with her was by phone the Saturday before she was found. Her mother was met at her home by homicide detectives on Oct. 15 and was asked to go to the coroner’s office to identify her daughter’s body.
According to family, Lisa was last seen talking to someone in an unidentified van. Police report that it’s possible that Lisa was murdered and then taken to the location where she was found on Detroit’s west side.
Anyone with information regarding this murder is asked to make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visit www.1800speakup.org or text: CSM and your tip to 274637.
