(CBS DETROIT) – Brittany Harris looks back on memories shared with her baby boy.
It’s a moment that she holds close to her heart, a small snippet of Tai’raz Moore’s short life.
“It’s nothing that can bring my baby back. You know as a mother you try to find ways to fix to fix things and it’s nothing I can do to fix this,” said Harris.
The 6-year-old was found shot execution-style two weeks ago in a Warren basement and the gruesome nature of the crime pushed law enforcement to work around the clock to solve his murder.
“Why? What was your purpose? Did you not think you were gonna get caught? What were you thinking,” said Harris.
37-year-old Nicholas Bahri is facing 15 felony charges for the child’s murder and the death of the boy’s father, and father’s girlfriend.
Tai’raz’s mother says she knew the suspect and was not surprised to learn he’s the man police say pulled the trigger.
“I just couldn’t believe that he would do that to my baby. Someone that you knew. He’s known my son’s father for a while,” said Harris.
The public is welcomed to join Tai’raz’s family Saturday for a memorial from noon to five at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre.
