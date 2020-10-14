  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Charlie Forbes
Filed Under:Best High Schools, best of, Michigan High Schools

CBS Detroit – Niche is a website that rates schools across the country on a variety of criteria. In their recent list, they analyzed and came back with a list of the best high schools in Michigan based on millions of reviews from students and parents, as well as data from the U.S. Department of Education, test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, and local high school ratings. Here are the top high schools in Michigan:

  1. International Academy – Bloomfield Hills

  2. Troy High School – Troy

  3. Novi High School – Novi

  4. Washtenaw International High School – Ypsilanti

  5. Northville High School – Northville

  6. Pioneer High School – Ann Arbor

  7. Huron High School – Ann Arbor

  8. International Academy of Macomb – Clinton Twp.

  9. Ernest W. Seaholm High School – Birmingham

  10. Skyline High School – Ann Arbor

  11. Okemos High School – Okemos

  12. Rochester Adams High School – Rochester Hills

  13. Northern High School – Grand Rapids

  14. Grosse Pointe South High School – Grosse Pointe

  15. Community High School – Ann Arbor

  16. Bloomfield Hills High School – Bloomfield Hills

  17. Athens High School – Troy

  18. Wylie E. Groves High School – Birmingham

  19. Saline High School – Saline

  20. Grosse Pointe North High School

