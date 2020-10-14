Comments
CBS Detroit – Niche is a website that rates schools across the country on a variety of criteria. In their recent list, they analyzed and came back with a list of the best high schools in Michigan based on millions of reviews from students and parents, as well as data from the U.S. Department of Education, test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, and local high school ratings. Here are the top high schools in Michigan:
-
International Academy – Bloomfield Hills
-
Troy High School – Troy
-
Novi High School – Novi
-
Washtenaw International High School – Ypsilanti
-
Northville High School – Northville
-
Pioneer High School – Ann Arbor
-
Huron High School – Ann Arbor
-
International Academy of Macomb – Clinton Twp.
-
Ernest W. Seaholm High School – Birmingham
-
Skyline High School – Ann Arbor
-
Okemos High School – Okemos
-
Rochester Adams High School – Rochester Hills
-
Northern High School – Grand Rapids
-
Grosse Pointe South High School – Grosse Pointe
-
Community High School – Ann Arbor
-
Bloomfield Hills High School – Bloomfield Hills
-
Athens High School – Troy
-
Wylie E. Groves High School – Birmingham
-
Saline High School – Saline
-
Grosse Pointe North High School
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.