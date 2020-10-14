(CBS DETROIT) – President Donald Trump is set to visit Muskegon, Michigan on Saturday and deliver remarks in support of law enforcement.
This comes 17 days before the Nov. 3 election where his campaign says Trump will speak at 5 p.m. at FlyBy Air near the Muskegon County Airport.
Doors are scheduled to open at 2 p.m.
The president’s last visit to Michigan was on Sept. 10 in Freeland, which is near Saginaw and Midland. This will be Trump’s first visit since revealing he tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 2. According to the Associated Press, his White House doctor has since said Trump tested negative for the virus.
Trump’s son, Eric, visited Novi Tuesday and Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to be in Grand Rapids on Wednesday.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.