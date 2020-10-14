Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – Stevie Wonder fans were stunned to hear the Detroit native is leaving Motown after 60 years.
The music icon announced he started his own label and released two new songs.
Wonder signed with Motown at 11-years-old and has since released at least two dozen albums.
In a zoom conference call wonder says even though he’s leaving Motown, he’s never truly leaving Detroit.
