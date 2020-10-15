Menu
Daily Covid-19 Minute: Is Immunity Real? First Confirmed Case Of Reinfection In The U.S.
Today - We Have More Details About The First Confirmed Case Of COVID-19 Reinfection In The US.
17 minutes ago
Michigan Is One Of 10 States Selected For $1 Million Dollar Treasure Hunt
With $1 million in cash to be buried in each great state, The Blackbeard Treasure is launching the only treasure hunt of its kind on a scale this large.
Michigan Republican Congressman Tests Positive For Covid-19
Rep. Bill Huizenga, a Michigan Republican, announced Wednesday that he has tested positive for coronavirus.
Waterford Twp. Police: 6-Year-Old Killed, Parents Injured In 4-Car Crash
Waterford Township Police say 6-year-old girl was killed and her parents were injured in a four-car crash.
Cops Quit After Corruption Probe In Detroit Drug Unit
The internal investigation uncovered about 50 cases of officers lying in search warrant affidavits, cash stolen from drug raids and overtime fraud, Chief James Craig said.
Michigan Man Charged With Hate Crimes After He Allegedly Attacked Group Of Black Teenagers, Called Them The N-Word
A Michigan man is facing both a state and federal hate crime charge, after allegedly approaching a group of three Black teenagers at a state park and knocking one in the face with a bike lock.
Mother Of Slain 6-Year-Old Says She Knew Suspect
Brittany Harris looks back on memories shared with her baby boy. It’s a moment that she holds close to her heart, a small snippet of Tai’raz Moore’s short life.
First Forecast Weather October 15, 2020 (Tonight)
Cooler temps today and a chance of rain.
7 hours ago
First Forecast Weather October 14, 2020 (Tonight)
Mild temperatures continue overnight.
19 hours ago
Weather Stories
Michigan State Police Urges Michiganders to Prepare For Heat Wave
With temperatures forecasted to hover in the 90s over the July Fourth Holiday, the Michigan State Police along the Department of Homeland Security is asking that you take precautions to stay safe and avoid heat exhaustion.
Your Weather Today In Detroit for June 16, 2020
Detroit should be fairly dry this coming week, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone. The best chance of rain is predicted on Monday at 50 percent, with the potential for light rainfall of 0.43 inches.
Latest Sports
Alabama Coach Nick Saban, AD Greg Byrne Test Positive For COVID-19
The second-ranked Crimson Tide is set to face No. 3 Georgia on Saturday, and may be without their iconic 68-year-old coach.
No Tailgating At MSU As Football Season Opener Approaches
"We are encouraging all Spartan fans to watch the upcoming football season from home in a safe manner"
Dodgers Score Record 11 Runs In 1st Inning vs Braves In Game 3 of NLCS
Max Muncy hit a grand slam to cap an 11-run first inning for the Los Angeles Dodgers, the highest-scoring inning ever in a postseason game.
Michigan Football Expected To Be Good, Not Great Under Harbaugh
Michigan has not won a Big Ten title since 2004, enduring its longest run without a conference championship in Big Ten history
The Best 2021 Private High Schools In Michigan
Niche is a website that rates schools across the country on a variety of criteria. In their recent list, they analyzed and came back with a list of the best private high schools in Michigan.
Niche Releases A List Of The Best High Schools in Michigan
Niche is a website that rates schools across the country on a variety of criteria. In their recent list, they analyzed and came back with a list of the best high schools in Michigan.
The Best & Worst Places To Drive in America
Metro Detroit doesn't fair well when it comes to driving.
Niche Rates UofM As Top Public University In The U.S.
The website Niche.com has named the University of Michigan the top public university in the U.S.
The Henry Ford Returns Expands Regular Hours Monday with Marvel Exhibition
Thanks to the new Marvel exhibition, The Henry Museum of American Innovation is expanding its hours to seven days a week.
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
Used Vehicle Prices Are Up As Supply Drops, But Relief Is Coming
It cost a whole lot more to buy a used SUV, car, truck or van last month than it did before the coronavirus hit.
Ford Extends Work From Home For Office Workers Until Next June
Ford Motor Company plans to keep tis office workers home until at least next June.
CBS Entertainment
WWJ-TV
Daily Covid-19 Minute: Is Immunity Real? First Confirmed Case Of Reinfection In The U.S.
October 15, 2020
October 15, 2020 at 12:00 pm
Today – We Have More Details About The First Confirmed Case Of COVID-19 Reinfection In The US.
Watch
THE DR. OZ SHOW
, weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 62.
