(CBS DETROIT) – Waterford Township Police say 6-year-old girl was killed and her parents were injured in a four-car crash.
It happened around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in Waterford Township at the intersection of Highland and Airport roads.
A 28-year-old was driving at a high speed according to officials. He was in a white 2016 Hyundai Sonata driving west on Highland Road.
Police say the family was stopped at a red light, and the 28-year-old man rear-ended the Chevy Equinox driven by the 6-year-old’s father, with his daughter in the backseat.
This caused the Chevy Equinox to hit the Ford Fusion which was driven by the 6-year-old’s mother.
They were all transported to a local hospital where the 6-year-old died from her injuries. Police say the father is in critical condition and the child’s mother suffered minor injuries.
The 28-year-old man was arrested and police believe alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.
