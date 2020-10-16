Lawsuit Filed In Midland Employee’s Termination After Trying To Uphold Mask MandateA man is taking legal action after he believes he lost his job while trying to uphold Michigan's mask mandate.

Michigan Bans Open Carry Of Guns At Polling Sites On Election DayMichigan's Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced Friday the state will not allow the open carrying of guns at polling places, clerk's offices and other locations where absentee ballots are counted.

Michigan Flood Cleanup Workers Sue After Catching Covid-19Several disaster relief workers are suing after they say got coronavirus while working in unsafe conditions earlier this year.

Man Listed In Serious Condition After Detroit ShootingA man is in serious condition after a Detroit shooting, police say.

New Poll of 2,289 Voters In 4 Battleground States: Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, And WisconsinA new poll by Washington DC-based Civiqs in conjunction with Rust Belt Rising, shows Biden maintaining a solid lead in three of four Rust Belt battlegrounds.

Michigan Matters: Election 2020, What Voters Need to KnowWith little over two weeks remaining in Election 2020, CBS 62’s MICHIGAN MATTERS puts a focus on voters and what they need to know to stay safe and make sure their votes are counted as two experts --- Christina Schlitt, President of the Michigan League of Women Voters, and David Dulio, Director of Oakland University’s Center for Civic Engagement -- appear to discuss those issues.