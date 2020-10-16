LANSING, Mich. – Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II teamed up with Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib Friday to release a public service announcement to encourage Michiganders to vote early by absentee ballot or in person at a clerk’s office or satellite voting location.
“There are three ways to vote: at home via absentee ballot, mailing it in or dropping it off at a dropbox; in person at your clerk’s office; or in person at a polling location or satellite location on Election Day,” said Gilchrist.
Tlaib says Michiganders should contact their city clerk for dropbox locations and early in-person early voting locations.
“If you have your ballot right now, fill it out, return it today. Voting is a critical way to show up for each other. When we show up for each other, we not only save lives but we really help elevate our voices together,” said Tlaib.
Michiganders are encouraged to visit michigan.gov/vote to get more information about their local clerk’s office, view a sample ballot, or explore more tools to make a plan to vote.
If voters want to return their ballot, they should visit michigandropbox.com to find the closest dropbox or go to their local clerk’s office.
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Stimulus Package Update: What Happens To The Economy Without A Second Stimulus?
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Police: Man Found Fatally Shot Inside Black Pickup Truck
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this story.