(CBS DETROIT) – A man is in serious condition after a Detroit shooting, police say.
It happened Oct. 15 at 6:45 p.m. on East 7 Mile Road and Riopelle where police say a 43-year old man reported that he got into an argument with a known man who him.
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Stimulus Package Update: What Happens To The Economy Without A Second Stimulus?
Police say he then drove to a nearby gas station for help where first responders transported him to a local hospital.
This is an ongoing investigation.
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Sheriff: Man Found Dead Outside Of Family Dollar
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Eleventh Precinct Detective Unit at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Mother Of Slain 6-Year-Old Says She Knew Suspect
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this story.