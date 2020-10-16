  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown
(CBS DETROIT) – A man is in serious condition after a Detroit shooting, police say.

It happened Oct. 15 at 6:45 p.m. on East 7 Mile Road and Riopelle where police say a 43-year old man reported that he got into an argument with a known man who him.

Police say he then drove to a nearby gas station for help where first responders transported him to a local hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Eleventh Precinct Detective Unit at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

