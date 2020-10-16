(CBS DETROIT) – Meijer announced that it is now offering its Meijer Pickup service at no charge as part of an initiative to provide customers multiple ways to conveniently and safely shop its stores for the holidays.

The new program, which is free on orders over $50, does not require membership, offers the same as in-store pricing and access to weekly sales items. The popular service is now available at Meijer supercenters in six states, offering nearly 11 million households the flexibility to shop anytime, from anywhere, and have a Meijer team member personally hand-select items and allow you to pick up within a few hours. Customers place orders from their phone or desktop at Meijer Pickup.