(CNN) – Several disaster relief workers are suing after they say got coronavirus while working in unsafe conditions earlier this year.
Twenty disaster relief workers including two children got Covid-19 because of unsafe working conditions this summer during clean-up efforts in Midland.
All this, according to a lawsuit filed by the Detroit based Sugar Law Center, a nonprofit law firm.
The suit has 11 counts, including paid sick leave violations, fraudulent misrepresentation, public nuisance, negligence and forced labor.
For the Sugar Law Center, the case is bigger than just this one instance.
They want to ensure working conditions for anyone during and after the pandemic are safe especially as the economy reopens.
