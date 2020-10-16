  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMThe Dr. Oz Show
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
By Bria Brown
Filed Under:Bria Brown, detroit, fatally shot, Michigan, Police

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that left one man dead.

MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Stimulus Package Update: What Happens To The Economy Without A Second Stimulus?

It happened Oct. 15 at 7:20 p.m. in the 600 block of Seward where police say 52-year old man was discovered fatally shot inside a black pickup truck.

First responders pronounced the man dead on scene.

MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Sheriff: Man Found Dead Outside Of Family Dollar

There’s no word on a suspect at this time, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Mother Of Slain 6-Year-Old Says She Knew Suspect

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply