(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that left one man dead.
It happened Oct. 15 at 7:20 p.m. in the 600 block of Seward where police say 52-year old man was discovered fatally shot inside a black pickup truck.
First responders pronounced the man dead on scene.
There’s no word on a suspect at this time, police say.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
