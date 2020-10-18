Southfield (CBS Detroit) – With little over two weeks remaining in Election 2020, CBS 62’s MICHIGAN MATTERS puts a focus on voters and what they need to know to stay safe and make sure their votes are counted as two experts — Christina Schlitt, President of the Michigan League of Women Voters, and David Dulio, Director of Oakland University’s Center for Civic Engagement — appear to discuss those issues.
Schlitt, who runs the statewide non-partisan organization, appeared with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain and talked about the importance of this election and making sure voters are armed with the latest information. She mentioned their website Vote411.org, which provides essential information.
Dulio, who also teaches political science to Oakland University students, also appeared and talked how this bombastic election – particularly the presidential l race — is resonating with young people. He worked with his students as they produced a new TV public service announcement on voting to help educate people. You can watch it here.
Schlitt and Dulio shared thoughts on voter turnout and whether Michigan’s vote will be secure.
Dulio, a political pundit, talked about the contest between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, the battle between U.S. Sen. Gary Peters and GOP Challenger John James, and others.
