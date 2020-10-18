Michigan Matters: Election 2020, What Voters Need to KnowWith little over two weeks remaining in Election 2020, CBS 62’s MICHIGAN MATTERS puts a focus on voters and what they need to know to stay safe and make sure their votes are counted as two experts --- Christina Schlitt, President of the Michigan League of Women Voters, and David Dulio, Director of Oakland University’s Center for Civic Engagement -- appear to discuss those issues.

Michigan Schools To Have Suicide Prevention Resources On IDsMichigan public schools will be required to put a suicide prevention hotline number on student identification cards, under a law signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Lt. Governor Gilchrist II Teams Up With Congresswoman Tlaib, Encourages Early Voting In DetroitLt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II teamed up with Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib Friday to release a public service announcement to encourage Michiganders to vote early by absentee ballot or in person at a clerk’s office or satellite voting location.

Meijer Announces Free Pickup Service In Advance Of Holiday ShoppingRetailer now offers pickup option with no membership and same as in-store pricing.

Michigan Reports 2,015 New Covid-19 Cases, 14 Deaths FridayThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 2,015 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 14 deaths Friday.

Lawsuit Filed In Midland Employee’s Termination After Trying To Uphold Mask MandateA man is taking legal action after he believes he lost his job while trying to uphold Michigan's mask mandate.