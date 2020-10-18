  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMPaid Program
    2:30 PMPaid Program
    3:00 PMPBR Bullriding
    4:00 PMNFL Football
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Carol Cain, Center for Civic Engagement, Christina Schlitt, Dave Dulio, election 2020, Gary Peters, joe biden, john james, Local Election, Michigan League of Women Voters, Michigan Matters, Oakland University, presidential election, Senator Election, voting

Southfield (CBS Detroit) – With little over two weeks remaining in Election 2020,  CBS 62’s MICHIGAN MATTERS puts a focus on voters and what they need to know to stay safe and make sure their votes are counted as two experts — Christina Schlitt, President of  the  Michigan League of Women Voters, and David Dulio, Director of Oakland University’s Center for Civic Engagement — appear to discuss those issues.

Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain, with Christina Schlitt, President of the Michigan League of Women Voters

Schlitt, who runs the statewide non-partisan organization, appeared with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain and talked about the importance of  this election and  making sure voters are armed with the latest information. She mentioned their website Vote411.org, which provides essential information.

Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain, with David Dulio, Director of Oakland University’s Center for Civic Engagement

Dulio, who also teaches political science to Oakland University students, also appeared and talked how this bombastic election – particularly the presidential l race — is resonating with young people. He worked with his students as they produced a new TV  public service announcement on voting to help educate people. You can watch it here.

Schlitt and Dulio shared thoughts on voter turnout and whether Michigan’s vote will be secure.

Dulio, a political pundit, talked about the contest between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, the battle between U.S. Sen. Gary Peters and GOP Challenger John James, and others.

Watch MICHIGAN MATTERSSunday at 11:30am on CW50

 

“Michigan Matters” has been focusing on various races in Election 2020. Here are some previous shows:

Watch: Joe Biden, John James Talk Trump, Michigan, Pandemic

U.S. Senate Candidate John James, and Presidential Candidate VP Joe Biden

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Watch: Sen. Gary Peters On Post Office, Early Voting, His Race

Michigan Matters host Carol Cain, with U.S. Senator Gary Peters

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Watch: Election 2020, Macomb County Prosecutor Candidates Sound Off

State Sen. Peter Lucido, who is running for Macomb County Prosecutor, and former Macomb County Circuit Court Judge Mary Chrzanowski, who is running for Macomb County Prosecutor

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Watch: Election 2020, Oakland County Executive Race

Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter, and Oakland County Executive Candidate Mike Kowall

Comments

Leave a Reply