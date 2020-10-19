CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A man has been arrested in West Virginia after his ex-girlfriend’s throat was slit with a box cutter earlier this month as she was taking personal protection order documents to a Clinton Township Police Department.
Kevin Lee Vanaelst, 45, was being held Monday in a Charleston, West Virginia, jail awaiting extradition to Michigan.
He was arrested Saturday in connection with the Oct. 9 attack on the 34-year-old woman outside the Clinton Township police office.
She suffered minor injuries. Police said the woman is about 22 weeks pregnant.
Prosecutors authorized a charge of assault with intent to murder last Tuesday against Vanaelst, of Clinton Township.
Clinton Township police said Vanaelst was arrested after authorities in Charleston found his vehicle near a homeless shelter.
