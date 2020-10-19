Texts, Video Reveal Details Of Alleged Domestic Terror Plot To Kidnap Gov. WhitmerVideos, photographs and text messages between people charged by the Department of Justice with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reveal details of their alleged domestic terror plan, their access to weapons and various training exercises.

Michigan Matters: Election 2020, What Voters Need to KnowWith little over two weeks remaining in Election 2020, CBS 62’s MICHIGAN MATTERS puts a focus on voters and what they need to know to stay safe and make sure their votes are counted as two experts --- Christina Schlitt, President of the Michigan League of Women Voters, and David Dulio, Director of Oakland University’s Center for Civic Engagement -- appear to discuss those issues.

Michigan Schools To Have Suicide Prevention Resources On IDsMichigan public schools will be required to put a suicide prevention hotline number on student identification cards, under a law signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Lt. Governor Gilchrist II Teams Up With Congresswoman Tlaib, Encourages Early Voting In DetroitLt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II teamed up with Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib Friday to release a public service announcement to encourage Michiganders to vote early by absentee ballot or in person at a clerk’s office or satellite voting location.

Meijer Announces Free Pickup Service In Advance Of Holiday ShoppingRetailer now offers pickup option with no membership and same as in-store pricing.

Michigan Reports 2,015 New Covid-19 Cases, 14 Deaths FridayThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 2,015 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 14 deaths Friday.