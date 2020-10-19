Nearly 60 workers at the Four Seasons Rehabilitation and Nursing Home in Westland walked off the job Monday. They say several residents and employees have tested positive for Covid-19 and they do not feel safe.

MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: New Poll of 2,289 Voters In 4 Battleground States: Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, And Wisconsin

“And we are scared, we don’t want that to take that virus to our homes,” said Ms. Carlos a CNA at Four Seasons Rehabilitation and Nursing Home.

Ms. Carlos says she and other workers are taking care of the residents here, but feel they are not being taking care of by management. And says during this pandemic proper safety measures are not being taken.

“Putting residents at risk they put us all on the same unit and sometimes we’re unaware of who has it,” said Carolyn Cole a CNA at Four Seasons Rehabilitation and Nursing Home.

MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Newborn Michigan Baby Fighting For His Life In Battle With Cancer

The workers say they’re also working without a contract and have been asking for one and better pay for over a year.

“The owner will not come to the table and negotiate with us,” said Cole.

Calls to the facility, were not returned to CW50 by Monday afternoon.

The employees say they just want to be protected and respected for the essential workers they are and until that happens, they plan to be out here.