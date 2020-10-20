CBS Detroit – After Art Van liquidated several stores and then filed for bankruptcy, Loves Furniture & Mattresses reopened 18 former Michigan Art Van locations. According to an article by MLive, Loves is looking to hire in over 100 positions across the state. These positions are reported as starting at $20 per hour.

Loves says it isn’t the typical commission-based furniture sales-model as Loves CEO Matt Damiani told MLive, “We are building a totally new customer experience rooted in personalized service. We are looking for great talent to join us on this journey,”. Damiani shared his vision for Loves in finding the right people for the new company, “Our team members will have the opportunity to help customers build homes and spaces they love in a collaborative environment where everyone can thrive. If you have a passion for interior design and an interest in creating beautiful spaces, Loves has an opportunity for you.”

Loves Furniture has already hired 675 people to fill positions at its new Michigan locations and is looking for 100 new home and sleep specialists for its Metro Detroit locations, as well as 20 positions for its Grand Rapids area stores. Loves says previous sales experience isn’t required but is looking for people with experience in the service industry and an interest in home design.

Loves is offering medical, dental, vision, 401K, paid time off, and an employee discount on furniture and merchandise. Loves says the guaranteed $20 per hour rate is good through this year. Locations include Alpine Township; Ann Arbor; Battle Creek; Bay City; Burton; Canton; Dearborn; Grand Rapids; Howell; Livonia; Muskegon; Petoskey; Port Huron; Portage; Royal Oak; Saginaw; Shelby Township; Taylor; Warren; Waterford Township; and Westland.

Loves Furniture and Mattresses is headquartered in Royal Oak, MI. For a list of positions that are open, click here.

