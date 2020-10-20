  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 PMTwo and a Half Men
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs
By Bria Brown
Filed Under:bike, Bria Brown, Fitness, health, Peloton, recall

(CBS DETROIT) – Peloton is recalling 27,000 bikes to replace pedals that can break during use.

The fitness company says its received 120 reports of pedals breaking and cutting the users legs.

At least 16 people have been hurt so far.

More than three million people currently subscribe to Peloton’s fitness app.

MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Michigan: Election Tools, Deadlines, Dates, Rules, And Links

MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: New Poll of 2,289 Voters In 4 Battleground States: Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, And Wisconsin

MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Sheriff: Woman Found Dead In Rochester Hills Pool

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply