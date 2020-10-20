Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – Peloton is recalling 27,000 bikes to replace pedals that can break during use.
The fitness company says its received 120 reports of pedals breaking and cutting the users legs.
At least 16 people have been hurt so far.
More than three million people currently subscribe to Peloton’s fitness app.
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Michigan: Election Tools, Deadlines, Dates, Rules, And Links
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: New Poll of 2,289 Voters In 4 Battleground States: Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, And Wisconsin
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Sheriff: Woman Found Dead In Rochester Hills Pool
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.