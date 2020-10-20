(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate two persons of interest who may have information regarding a fatal shooting that occurred on the city’s east side.
It happened Monday at 6 p.m., where police say a 31-year-old man had a verbal altercation with an unknown man inside the gas station located in the 9900 block of E. Warren.
As the 31-year-old man walked out of the gas station, police say an unknown suspect fired a shot, striking the 31-year-old, fatally wounding him.
If anyone recognizes these persons of interest or has any information contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
