Shelter Program Allows Volunteers To Temporarily Foster DogsThere are currently over 80 dogs at the Friends of Detroit Animal Care and Control center, hoping to be adopted. In an effort to give the pups a forever home sooner than later, the center has come up with a way of making that transition a little easier.

Michigan Female Owned Business Creates Antimicrobial Product To Protect FamiliesDesigned to make it easier to keep hands clean and germ-free while on-the-go, the No Knob™ is an antimicrobial, self-closing touch guard that fully protects hands from harmful germs on public surfaces.

Michigan Reports 1,597 New Covid-19 Cases, 33 Deaths WednesdayThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,597 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 33 deaths Wednesday.

Brighton Twp. Man Accused of Attempted Arson & Sickening Family MemberA Brighton Twp man has been fired by South Lyon School after being charged with attempting to burn his house down and placing a harmful substance in a family member's food.

Missed Gov. Whitmer's Press Conference? Here's Her Update On The State's Response To COVID-19Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference Wednesday afternoon providing updates on the state's response to COVID-19. Here's what you need to know.

Michigan Will Allow Indoor Visits At Nursing HomesMichigan will now allow indoor visitation by appointments at long-term care facilities. Here's everything you need to know.