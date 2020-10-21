CBS Detroit – On September 11 a Brighton Twp. the man was arraigned in Livingston County 53rd District Court. Bradley James Crainer was arraigned with a $500,000 cash bond for allegedly leaving a natural gas line open in a vacant home he owned to attempt to burn it down. According to the Livingston Post, there was no fire or explosion.
Michigan Health Dept.: New Coronavirus Outbreaks In 27 Michigan Schools
He is also charged with placing an “injurious substance” in a family member’s food. Which caused the person to become temporarily ill. It is reported the person didn’t see a doctor and has recovered from the food poinsoning.
Crainer was an occupational therapist employed by the South Lyon Community School District and listed as staff at Hardy Elementary. In a special board meeting on October 19, the South Lyon Board of Education unanimously voted to fire Crainer according to Hometown Life.
U-M Students Ordered To Stay-In-Place By Washtenaw County Health Department To Stop Covid-19 Spread
Crainer is charged with preparation to burn and adulterated food. The charges carry a 15 year prison term if he is convicted. It was reported he is in the Livingston County jail and was reffered to the Center for Forensic Psychiatry on September 24 for a mental examination.
He is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Information from the livingston Post and Hometown Life contributed to this report.