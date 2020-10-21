  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    7:30 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
By Charlie Forbes
Filed Under:adulterated food, Attempted arson, crime, food posisoning, preparation to burn, Soth Lyon Community School District

CBS Detroit – On September 11 a Brighton Twp. the man was arraigned in Livingston County 53rd District Court. Bradley James Crainer was arraigned with a $500,000 cash bond for allegedly leaving a natural gas line open in a vacant home he owned to attempt to burn it down. According to the Livingston Post, there was no fire or explosion.

Michigan Health Dept.: New Coronavirus Outbreaks In 27 Michigan Schools

He is also charged with placing an “injurious substance” in a family member’s food. Which caused the person to become temporarily ill. It is reported the person didn’t see a doctor and has recovered from the food poinsoning.

Credit: WHMI.com – Bradley James Crainer 

Crainer was an occupational therapist employed by the South Lyon Community School District and listed as staff at Hardy Elementary. In a special board meeting on October 19, the South Lyon Board of Education unanimously voted to fire Crainer according to Hometown Life.

U-M Students Ordered To Stay-In-Place By Washtenaw County Health Department To Stop Covid-19 Spread

Crainer is charged with preparation to burn and adulterated food. The charges carry a 15 year prison term if he is convicted. It was reported he is in the Livingston County jail and was reffered to the Center for Forensic Psychiatry on September 24 for a mental examination.

Sheriff: Woman Found Dead In Rochester Hills Pool

He is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Information from the livingston Post and Hometown Life contributed to this report.

Charlie Forbes

Comments

Leave a Reply