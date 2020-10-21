(CBS DETROIT) – Police are investigating a shooting involving a 3-year-old girl in Eaton County.
It happened Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. at a Zap Zone.
Police say the child was inside the building when shots were fired outside the building and the child was hit.
The child’s condition is unknown and police are searching for a suspect or suspects responsible.
