By Bria Brown
Filed Under:Eaton County, Michigan, shooting, Zap Zone

(CBS DETROIT) – Police are investigating a shooting involving a 3-year-old girl in Eaton County.

It happened Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. at a Zap Zone.

Police say the child was inside the building when shots were fired outside the building and the child was hit.

The child’s condition is unknown and police are searching for a suspect or suspects responsible.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

