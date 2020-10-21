CBS Detroit – Restaurant Opportunities Center (ROC) is partnering with MichiganVoting.org, the ACLU of Michigan, The Detroit Bus Company, All Voting Is Local, REAL Michigan, Warriors On Wheels (WOW), RISE, and several transportation companies across Michigan to get voters to the polls. In a press release, no-cost rides will be given in Detroit, Flint, Ypsilanti, Benton Harbor, Lansing, Southfield, Highland Park, Pontiac, Hamtramck, and Saginaw.
According to Pete Vargas, the state organizing director at ROC Michigan said the campaign called #ROCMIVOTE is an initiative “to assist workers and communities of color, who often face disproportionate barriers to voting, in ensuring they have an equal say in this year’s pivotal election.” According to Vargas, at stake in this election are issues affecting fair wages and economic equality, as well as future voter suppression tactics, and systemic racism.
According to Andy Didorosi, founder of the Detroit Bus Company said that providing transportation is a challenge they are up for. “We’re working to solve the transportation issue for those who want to vote. This election day we’re going to run routes with an army of volunteers with their own cars to get everyone in the Detroit Metro Area to their local polling place. It’s pretty ambitious, but big problems usually need big answers. We are excited to be serving Detroit, Hamtramck, Highland Park, Southfield, and Pontiac this year,” said Didorosi.
For more information on how to get transportation, voters can call these numbers below:
- In Benton Harbor, call 269-927-4461
- In Detroit, http://voterides.com/ or call/text 313-626-0066
- In Flint, call 313-757-1348
- In Hamtramck, http://voterides.com/ or call/text 313-626-0066
- In Highland Park, http://voterides.com/ or call/text 313-626-0066
- In Lansing: www.rebrand.ly/LANSINGVOTES or call 517-881-2935 / 517-285-4769 / 517-712-7056
- In Pontiac, http://voterides.com/ or call/text 313-626-0066
- In Saginaw, https://saginaw-stars.com/ (Free Bus Fare to Polls/Clerk)
- In Southfield, http://voterides.com/ or call/text 313-626-0066
- In Ypsilanti, call 313-757-1348
