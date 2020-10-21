  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown
Filed Under:basketball game, Bria Brown, Michigan, Police, roseville, shooting

(CBS DETROIT) – Roseville police are investigating a shooting following a dispute over a basketball game.

Police say the shooting happened Tuesday evening at Basketball City Gym.

A licensed gun holder shot a man who was involved in the dispute after the man returned with a gun.

Police say the man pointed the gun at another person before the licensed gun holder intervened.

