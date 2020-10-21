(CBS DETROIT)– There are currently over 80 dogs at the Friends of Detroit Animal Care and Control center, hoping to be adopted. In an effort to give the pups a forever home sooner than later, the center has come up with a way of making that transition a little easier.
“The couch surfing program gets dogs into a home where they can live with a family meet other pets, go for walks and take those three days to try and decompress and reduce their stress levels, making them much better candidates for adoption on weekend events.” Says Mark Kumpf, Detroit Animal Care, and Control Director
Kumpf says dogs don’t always show their true personalities in a shelter setting, so the Couch Surfing program is vital when matching them to the perfect home.
As well, during this pandemic, people can also benefit from the pups’ companionship.
“The silver lining in the covid cloud is more dogs are finding great homes.”
All the dogs are neutered and leave with a free supply of food.
Volunteers will not make a three-day commitment.
For those interested in the Couch Surfer program, just show up to the facility at 7401 Chrysler Drive in Detroit any Monday between 11 and 5, ring the buzzer, and a staff member will come out to get your information.
Eligible volunteers can go home with a furry friend, masks are required.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.