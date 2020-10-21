MDHHS Provides COVID-19 Guidance For Holiday Travel, GatheringsTo ensure families do not miss out on being together during the holidays, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has issued guidance on how to travel and gather safely during the holidays. Here's everything you need to know.

U-M Covid-19 Cases Rise, Campus Union Blames AdministratorsCriticism is clouding the University of Michigan campus. It comes following a stay-in-place order from Washtenaw County as public health officials announce an increase in Covid-19 cases in the undergraduate population.

Shelter Program Allows Volunteers To Temporarily Foster DogsThere are currently over 80 dogs at the Friends of Detroit Animal Care and Control center, hoping to be adopted. In an effort to give the pups a forever home sooner than later, the center has come up with a way of making that transition a little easier.

Michigan Female Owned Business Creates Antimicrobial Product To Protect FamiliesDesigned to make it easier to keep hands clean and germ-free while on-the-go, the No Knob™ is an antimicrobial, self-closing touch guard that fully protects hands from harmful germs on public surfaces.

Michigan Reports 1,597 New Covid-19 Cases, 33 Deaths WednesdayThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,597 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 33 deaths Wednesday.

Brighton Twp. Man Accused of Attempted Arson & Sickening Family MemberA Brighton Twp man has been fired by South Lyon School after being charged with attempting to burn his house down and placing a harmful substance in a family member's food.