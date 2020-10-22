(CBS DETROIT) – An 18-year-old has been charged in the fatal shooting of a Detroit man at a gas station.
Mohammed Hizam has been charged with second degree murder, manslaughter and two counts of felony firearm.
It happened Oct. 12 at 10:45 p.m. in the 10070 block of Gratiot Avenue.
The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office says, 30-year-old Joshua Lewis broke the glass of a Coin Pusher game of chance machine when Hizam, who was inside an enclosed glass portion of the store, picked up a rifle and killed him with a single shot to the chest.
Hizam called 911 and after police investigated he was placed under arrest.
Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene.
