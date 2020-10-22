(CBS DETROIT) – A man accused of assaulting his pregnant girlfriend leading to her pregnancy loss was granted a $750,000 bond.
33-year-old Billy Ray Cromer was charged with three counts of assault.
If Cromer posts bond a Detroit judge ruled he would have to wear a GPS tracker and have no contact with the victim.
According to the prosecutor, Cromer became violent with the woman then dropped her off at a hospital.
