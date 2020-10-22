  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Bria Brown
Filed Under:assault, bond, Bria Brown, detroit, judge, Pregnant Woman

(CBS DETROIT) – A man accused of assaulting his pregnant girlfriend leading to her pregnancy loss was granted a $750,000 bond.

33-year-old Billy Ray Cromer was charged with three counts of assault.

If Cromer posts bond a Detroit judge ruled he would have to wear a GPS tracker and have no contact with the victim.

According to the prosecutor, Cromer became violent with the woman then dropped her off at a hospital.

MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Missed Gov. Whitmer’s Press Conference? Here’s Her Update On The State’s Response To COVID-19

MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Unemployment Benefits: Gov. Whitmer Signs Bills To Extend Assistance For 6 Weeks

MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Police: 3-Year-Old Shot At Zap Zone

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply