By Jeff O'Brien
Chris Jones, Detroit Lions, Julian Okwara

The Detroit Lions put rookie defensive end Julian Okwara on injured reserve Wednesday and signed free agent cornerback Chris Jones.

Okwara limped off the field with a leg injury in Sunday’s victory at Jacksonville.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 27: Running back Chase Edmonds #29 of the Arizona Cardinals rushes the football against Marvin Hall #17, Julian Okwara #99 and Justin Coleman #27 of the Detroit Lions in the first half of the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. The Lions defeated the Cardinals 26-23. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Lions also announced Wednesday that defensive end Austin Bryant, currently on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, was returning to practice.

Detroit signed tackle Dan Skipper and tight end Matt Sokol to the practice squad and released punter Arryn Siposs from the practice squad.

The Lions play at Atlanta on Sunday.



