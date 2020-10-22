(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation contract crews will be closing 14 Mile Road under I-75 in Troy for interchange work.
It begins at 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23 and will end by 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25.
Posted detours use John R Road, Stephenson Highway, Maple Road, and Rochester Road in both directions. The new interchange is part of an innovative diverging diamond interchange design.
During this same time, crews will close the 14 Mile Road entrance ramp to northbound I-75, and the southbound I-75 exit ramp to 14 Mile Road.
Further north, crews will close the northbound I-75 exit to Big Beaver Road for pavement sealing beginning at 7 a.m. and ending by 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25.
MDOT says all scheduled work is weather dependent.
